Parwanoo – A journey from Haridwar to Shimla turned tragic when a passenger died of electric shock after stepping out of an HRTC bus stranded near Parwanoo due to a snapped electric wire during heavy rain and hailstorm.

The incident took place around 1:00 AM near the Shivalik Hotel on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway. According to police, severe weather led to the earth wire of an electricity pole breaking and getting entangled in the tire of the bus. As a result, the bus came to an abrupt halt.

While the passengers waited inside, Parshuram Shah, a resident of Bihar’s West Champaran district, opened a window and stepped out of the vehicle. Unaware of the live wire nearby, he came in contact with the electric current and collapsed roughly 10 meters ahead of the bus. The high voltage caused serious burn injuries, leaving him unconscious on the road.

Initial reports received by the Disaster Management Department Solan suggested a bus fire near the spot. However, when the Parwanoo police team reached the site, no flames were found on the vehicle. Instead, they discovered the broken electric wire lying across the road and the passenger in critical condition.

The victim was immediately rushed to ESI Hospital in Parwanoo, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan Gaurav Singh confirmed the details of the incident, adding that statements from the bus driver, conductor, and other passengers have been recorded. “The electric shock was the result of the earth wire snapping during the storm and making contact with the bus. Unfortunately, the passenger stepped out without knowing the danger,” SP Singh said.