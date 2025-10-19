Parwanoo — A fire broke out at the Parwanoo toll barrier in Solan district early this morning after a car travelling from Ambala to Shimla suddenly caught fire near the toll plaza. The incident occurred around 5 a.m., destroying three toll collection booths and also damaging property. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Eyewitnesses said that smoke started billowing from the car as it approached the toll plaza. The driver reportedly sensed danger and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, according to people present at the scene, toll employees insisted on completing the toll payment first, leading to a brief delay. Within moments, the car was engulfed in flames, which quickly spread to the adjoining booths, triggering panic among commuters and toll staff.

Residents and employees tried to douse the fire, but the toll plaza reportedly lacked even basic firefighting facilities. There was no water source, sand, or primary fire extinguishers available, which allowed the flames to spread rapidly. Fire brigade teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and managed to control the blaze after considerable effort.

By the time the fire was extinguished, the car and all three toll booths were completely gutted. The charred remains of the vehicle and the damaged structures presented a grim picture of the early morning disaster.

Local administration has initiated an inquiry into the incident to determine the reasons behind the severe lapses in safety preparedness. As such negligence at an important public facility like a toll plaza raises serious concerns about compliance with safety norms and emergency response measures.