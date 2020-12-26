New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT to extend coverage to all residents of Jammu & Kashmir today through video conference.

The Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries from the region.

Talking about the Jammu and Kashmir Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme, the Prime Minister said getting free treatment up to 5 lakh rupees under this scheme would improve the ease of living. Right now, about 6 lakh families of the state are getting the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Scheme. All 21 lakh families will get the same benefit after the SEHAT scheme. He added another benefit of this scheme would be that treatment is not limited to government and private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir only. Rather, treatment can be availed from thousands of hospitals empanelled under this scheme in the country.

The Prime Minister termed the extension of the coverage of Ayushman Yojna to all the residents as historic and expressed happiness seeing Jammu and Kashmir take these steps for the development of its people.

Modi said that the development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is one of the biggest priorities of his government. “Whether it is about women empowerment, opportunities for the youth, upliftment of the dalits, exploited and deprived or it is the question of the constitutional and fundamental rights of the people, our government is taking decisions for the welfare of the people”, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening democracy. He said the election of the District Development Council has written a new chapter. He complimented the people for reaching the voting booth despite the cold and corona.