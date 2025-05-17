Minister calls media reports misleading, affirms Shimla’s status as administrative centre

Shimla: Education Minister Rohit Thakur has categorically denied reports suggesting that the Directorate of School Education and other key government directorates are being shifted from Shimla to Dharamshala. Calling such claims “baseless and misleading,” the minister clarified that there is no such proposal under the consideration of the state government.

Thakur said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has given clear directions during a recent review meeting of the Education Department that no directorate, including the Directorate of School Education, will be moved out of Shimla.

“These rumours are entirely unfounded and not aligned with any official policy or decision. There is no move to relocate the Directorate of School Education, and its operations will continue from Shimla as before,” Thakur said.

He added that Shimla remains the administrative nucleus of Himachal Pradesh and the government is fully committed to maintaining its status as the central hub for governance and departmental operations.

The Education Minister also urged the media and the public not to rely on speculative or unverified reports. “Only official communication should be trusted. The government is committed to good governance, administrative stability and effective public service delivery,” he said.

Thakur reiterated that any decisions regarding governance or administrative restructuring are taken after thorough consultation and careful consideration of all relevant factors.