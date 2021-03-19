Bengaluru: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has announced the launch of JAIN Online to offer Undergraduate and Postgraduate Online Degree Programs, in Commerce, Management, Information Technology, and Humanities recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

COVID pandemic has changed the landscape of education globally and technological advancements have caused challenges as well as opportunities for the education sector. The Chancellor of JAIN University Dr Chenraj Roychand said

“When Universities, as we have known them, are being forced to change, online education brings a paradigm change that not only helps in reaching the unreached but also helps in differentiated program offerings in line with market demands. With JAIN Online, we are extending our commitment to provide high-quality and globally benchmarked education to the masses.”

The Learning Management System of the University provides flexibility to the learners who can access Videos, Self-Learning Materials, Virtual Labs, Assignments, Quizzes, Discussion Forums, and live classes over the weekends from top-notch faculty members are drawn from across the globe.

The University is also providing personalized support is offered to the students to clarify their queries from a dedicated Program Manager. The learning hours and credits of the online degree programs are at par with the regular programs of the University.

The University will provide access to live classes on 25 key skills for success and more than 16000 courses on LinkedIn Learning, where they can learn as per their interests and get certified by LinkedIn and various industry partners like SHRM, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, EC Council, IIBA, etc.