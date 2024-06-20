Una – In a significant milestone for Himachal Pradesh’s renewable energy ambitions, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated the 32 MW Pekhubela solar power project in Una district. Developed by the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), this state-of-the-art facility is poised to significantly enhance the state’s power generation capabilities.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by government officials and project stakeholders, underscored the project’s strategic importance in bolstering Himachal Pradesh’s clean energy portfolio. Chief Minister Sukhu, speaking at the event, highlighted the project’s rapid completion within a span of just four months from the laying of the foundation stone in December 2023.

“This project represents a crucial step towards our goal of becoming a leader in sustainable energy solutions,” Chief Minister Sukhu remarked. “With an expected annual production of 6.61 crore units of electricity, the Pekhubela solar project not only strengthens our energy security but also contributes significantly to reducing carbon emissions by approximately 2,532 tonnes annually.”

Spread across 49 hectares and constructed at a cost of Rs. 220 crore, the Pekhubela solar power project features 82,656 solar modules designed to harness the abundant sunlight of the region efficiently. Electricity generated by the project will be transmitted through the established Rakkad-Tahliwal transmission line, ensuring seamless integration into the state’s power grid.

The economic benefits of the project are equally noteworthy, as Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted its potential to generate Rs. 19.17 crore in revenue annually at a rate of Rs. 2.90 per unit of electricity produced. Moreover, the construction phase of the project created 19,200 workdays, contributing to local employment and economic activity.

Looking forward, Chief Minister Sukhu outlined the state’s broader renewable energy initiatives, including the ongoing development of additional solar projects. “To further our commitment, HPPCL has already initiated projects totalling 47 MW, with plans underway for an additional 72 MW through competitive tenders,” he announced.