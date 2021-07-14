New Delhi: Following the ‘blatant violations’ of Covid norms in several parts of the country, the Union Government on Wednesday asked all states and the Union Territories to issue strict directions to district and other local authorities to regulate the crowded places and take necessary measures for the management of Covid-19.

Following the tourist’s inflow in the hill stations and overcrowded public transport, the government swung into action and issued a stern advisory to states. The advisory has come at a time when the third wave of the Covid has already started in various countries and there is a possibility that it will hit India if people fail in following appropriate safety measures specified by the government.

In an advisory to Chief Secretaries of all states, the Ministry of Home Affairs has made it clear that the officers concerned should be made responsible for any laxity in enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour.

The advisory made it clear that such actions are necessary for containing the spread of Covid-19, and that “the defaulter shall also be liable for action under the relevant laws”.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while interacting with the media at state secretariate Shimla on Wednesday, said the state government has deployed Police personals at crowded places and strictly enforcing tourists to follow Covid protocols. Police have also distributed masks and taking necessary steps in enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 93 fresh cases and 100 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The state has 1,191 active cases, while 3,483 have died from the virus. The health department has administered a total of 43,18,668 Covid vaccinations of which 33,58,015 people have been administered 1st dose of the vaccine while 9,60,663 were already given 2nd dose of the vaccine.