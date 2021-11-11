Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the proposal of setting up 24 new industrial enterprises in the state.

In the 31st meeting of the State Review Committee (Sub-Committee of State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority SSWC&MA), here on Wednesday, approved 24 proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises/ undertaking substantial expansion and 18 proposals were recommended for further consideration/approval of the State Single Window Clearance & Monitoring Authority.

The proposed industries would attract investment of Rs. 117.14 Crore and would generate employment to 989 persons, Director of Industries Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said.