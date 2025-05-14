State Govt Approves Expansion of Tertiary Health Care; 118 New Posts Sanctioned

Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the establishment of new specialist departments in the medical colleges of Hamirpur, Mandi, and Nahan, along with the creation and filling of 118 posts across various categories. The move is aimed at strengthening tertiary healthcare services within the state and reducing patient dependence on medical facilities outside Himachal.

Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, will soon get new departments of Nephrology, Neurology, and Gastroenterology. These additions are expected to benefit patients suffering from kidney, neurological, and digestive ailments, not only from Hamirpur but also from the adjoining districts of Una, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Kangra.

A recent survey conducted by the hospital authorities in Hamirpur revealed a significant rise in such cases, prompting the government to act. At present, patients needing specialist care are often referred to IGMC Shimla, Dr. RPGMC Tanda, or PGIMER Chandigarh due to the absence of specialist departments in Hamirpur.

The Chief Minister has directed the Health Department to expedite the setup of these departments and ensure the timely appointment of doctors and support staff.

In Mandi district, the government has given the green light for a Department of Nuclear Medicine at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, Nerchowk. Along with this, posts for Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Senior Resident Doctor, Nuclear Medicine Technologist, and a Radiation Safety Officer have been approved.

Similarly, Dr. Y.S. Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, in the district Sirmaur, will see the appointment of an Assistant Professor in the Department of Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion within the Department of Pathology.

As part of its broader plan to modernise health infrastructure, the state government is also focusing on upgrading diagnostic capabilities. Three Tesla MRI machines are being installed in the medical colleges of Hamirpur, Nerchowk, and Tanda. The existing MRI machine at IGMC Shimla, which is over 19 years old, will also be replaced.

Additionally, Rs. 200 crore has been earmarked to implement modern technologies across medical colleges, zonal, and regional hospitals, including Chamiyana Hospital in Shimla. A total of 69 health facilities across Himachal are being upgraded with improved diagnostics and specialist care beds.