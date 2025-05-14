Directorate of Education issues instructions to enforce the single-use plastic ban

Shimla: Starting June 1, all schools and colleges in Himachal Pradesh will no longer be allowed to use plastic water bottles of up to 500 ml capacity. The Directorate of Education has issued a formal letter to all District Deputy Directors instructing them to ensure the implementation of this directive, which aligns with the state government’s recent decision to curb single-use plastic.

The move follows the Environment Department’s initiative to ban polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles up to 500 ml, aiming to reduce the harmful impact of single-use plastics on the environment. Educational institutions, being key influencers in shaping future behaviour, are expected to lead by example in adopting sustainable practices.

Officials said this step is part of a broader strategy to promote environmental responsibility and instill eco-consciousness among students. Schools and colleges have been asked to make necessary arrangements and spread awareness about the harmful effects of plastic waste.