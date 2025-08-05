Shimla: The Opposition BJP has levelled serious corruption allegations against the Congress-led Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh, exposing what it claims is a massive scam in the Rampur Bharapur Panchayat of Sirmaur district. Based on documents obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, BJP MLA and state spokesperson Balbir Verma claimed that tonnes of sand, gravel, cement, and other construction materials were transported using motorcycles and under-capacity vehicles—an impossibility that points to large-scale manipulation and fraud.

Verma, while addressing the media, said, “The Sukhu government seems to have introduced a new transportation miracle in Himachal Pradesh. Motorcycles have been turned into dumpers. This is not just negligence; it is deliberate corruption with official protection.”

According to the RTI documents, motorcycle number HP-71-5062 allegedly carried 17.80 metric tonnes of sand and gravel in just two trips. Similarly, motorcycle number HP-71-6233 reportedly transported 8 metric tonnes in two trips. In another instance, a 945 kg capacity vehicle (HP-71-4878) was shown carrying 21.70 metric tonnes of gravel.

Verma also exposed the issuance of duplicate bills (No. 152 and 154) with identical quantities of construction materials issued in the name of the same contractor, with payments made from the government treasury. “It is a clear case of fake billing. Same quantity, same items, same contractor—this is a textbook example of corruption,” Verma said.

Raising further questions on financial irregularities, Verma pointed to bizarre fluctuations in cement rates. “In 2022, the transport rate of cement was ₹2,998, and in 2024, it dropped to ₹1,534. At a time when inflation is rising, how can cement transportation become cheaper? This is nothing but cooked-up numbers to siphon off public money.”

The BJP has demanded a high-level inquiry committee, including a top official and a judge, to investigate what it calls a multi-crore scam executed under the nose of the Congress government. Verma alleged that this type of fraudulent billing and ghost transport is happening with the full knowledge and blessing of those in power.

“This is not an isolated case. The Congress party has a history of carrying apples on scooters, water on bikes, and now gravel and sand on two-wheelers. This is their model of governance,” he said, adding that if a proper investigation is initiated, the scam could run into crores.