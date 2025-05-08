Hospitals ordered to operate 24×7 after Operation Sindoor advisory

Shimla: Following Operation Sindoor and rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Himachal Pradesh has been placed on high alert, with the state government taking immediate steps to strengthen emergency response systems. In a key decision, the Health Department has cancelled all long leaves of doctors and medical staff to ensure full preparedness in case of any crisis.

The move comes after the Centre issued advisories to all states, urging them to bolster essential services. Responding swiftly, the Himachal government has directed all hospitals to operate trauma centres, laboratories, and emergency services round-the-clock.

Chief Minister’s media advisor Naresh Chauhan confirmed that airport connectivity in Himachal has been suspended as a precautionary measure. “Hospitals have been instructed to maintain adequate stock of medicines, oxygen, and other emergency supplies, and to ensure the availability of beds at all times,” Chauhan said.

Special training sessions will also be held for medical staff to handle emergency situations efficiently. The state’s disaster management authority and health officials are coordinating closely to monitor developments and ensure readiness.

While there is no direct threat reported in Himachal, officials remain cautious due to the state’s proximity to sensitive border areas and key strategic installations. Public health infrastructure is being fortified to manage any potential fallout from escalating tensions along the borders.

The administration has also appealed to the public to stay calm, avoid spreading rumours, and rely only on official information. Emergency helplines have been activated, and routine mock drills are being carried out to test response capabilities.