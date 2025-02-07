In a continued effort to address operational losses, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has surrendered 40 additional loss-making routes. The Transport Department has now opened up these routes for private operators to take over, with a deadline for applications set for March 3.

This move comes after HRTC had already allocated 84 routes to private operators, though buses have yet to begin operating on many of them. These routes still have until March to begin operations, but HRTC remains focused on shedding more unprofitable routes. The newly surrendered routes fall under various Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state.

Until private operators take over, HRTC will continue to provide services on these routes. Applications for the surrendered routes are being sought online through the Transport Department’s official website. Interested private operators must apply by March 3, after which the routes will be allocated in a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA). If multiple applicants seek the same route, a lottery system will decide who gets the allocation.

As per information, the routes will be allotted exclusively to bonafide Himachalis, a move aimed at encouraging self-employment among the state’s youth. This policy aligns with the government’s push to create local job opportunities. Applicants are encouraged to thoroughly inspect the routes before applying, and those with questions can reach out to the concerned RTO for further details.

Applicants must be present at the RTA meeting, either in person or through an authorized representative, as non-attendance will lead to disqualification. Route allocations will only be finalized following RTA approval.

The surrendered routes span several regions, including 12 under RTO Shimla, 3 in Rampur, 6 in Mandi, 3 in Solan, 1 in Nahan, 1 in Hamirpur, 7 in Bilaspur, 1 in Nalagarh, 5 in Dharamshala, and 1 in Kullu. This latest surrender is part of a larger effort, as HRTC is in the process of revising a list of 164 additional routes. Some of these routes contained incomplete or incorrect details, and once the revised list is finalized, further applications will be sought for those as well.