Mohali: The Punjab Police have arrested two accused in connection with the vandalism of a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus on the Chandigarh-Hamirpur route near Kharar in Mohali district. The incident, which occurred on March 18, left the bus damaged but caused no injuries to passengers or crew.

According to the information, the arrested accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh from Muktsar Sahib and Hardeep Singh from Bhatta Sahib (Ropar). The Punjab Police team traced and detained both accused, recovering their vehicle, which was reportedly used in the attack.

The incident took place when the HRTC bus was attacked by assailants armed with sticks near Kharar. The vandals smashed the bus’s windscreen and several window panes, creating panic among passengers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Following the incident, senior officials from the Himachal Pradesh Police contacted Punjab’s Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) to ensure swift action. The Police in Mohali registered an FIR and launched an investigation. The attackers had attempted to conceal their identity by covering their vehicle’s number plate with paper, making their identification difficult. However, a passenger promptly alerted the Kharar City Police Station, enabling authorities to take swift action.

The HRTC management has urged passengers to report any suspicious activities immediately to enhance safety measures. Meanwhile, senior Punjab Police officials have assured full security for buses and travellers from Himachal Pradesh.