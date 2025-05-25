Shimla — The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, holding it responsible for the death of HPPCL Chief Engineer Vimal Negi. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged that Negi was “sacrificed” to protect corrupt Congress leaders and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Thakur claimed that rampant corruption and administrative pressure in the Pekhubela Solar Power Project led to Negi’s death. He accused the government of releasing ₹13 crore in violation of the liquidation charge rules and said the officer died while resisting such corruption. “To suppress the wrongdoings of Congress leaders, Vimal Negi was made a scapegoat,” said Thakur.

He further alleged that the SIT deliberately mishandled the investigation and that Negi’s family was denied justice from day one. Despite the family’s demand for a CBI probe, the CM repeatedly misled the public, claiming no such request was made. “It is only because of the High Court that the case has now gone to the CBI. We thank the judiciary, but the state government has lost all moral ground to remain in power,” said Thakur.

The BJP leader also raised concerns over the power struggle within the state police. He said the manner in which the Superintendent of Police openly challenged the DGP shows how the government is backing officers who act in its favour. Thakur said the government turned the Shimla SP into a “political shield” and accused the officer of contempt of court for holding press conferences against a High Court decision.

Demanding strict action, Thakur said records in the case were tampered with, Negi’s pen drive was deliberately formatted, and the role of ASI Pankaj—who took the device—must be investigated. “If Pankaj is under threat and needs protection, what is the state hiding?” he asked.

He urged that the High Court order barring Himachal Police officers from the probe be enforced without exception and said the government should place full trust in the CBI. “The biggest question still remains unanswered—was Vimal Negi’s death a suicide or a murder?”