Promises justice for family, highlights internal police issues and reaffirms faith in court orders

Shimla — Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday lashed out at the BJP over the ongoing Vimal Negi case, accusing the opposition of politicising the matter instead of seeking justice. Speaking at a press conference in Shimla, the Chief Minister said the state government is fully prepared to cooperate with the CBI for a thorough investigation.

CM Sukhu said, “Vimal Negi’s family must get justice. Whether it was a suicide or there were other reasons behind his death — the truth must come out. The BJP, however, is only doing politics instead of supporting a fair probe.”

He informed that the government had taken immediate steps following protests by Negi’s family and employees, who had placed the body on the road in protest. “Minister Jagat Singh Negi told me that action must be taken against the MD and Director. We acted on it and I spoke to Vimal Negi’s wife and assured her of a proper investigation,” the CM added.

Sukhu said the government had set up an inquiry committee headed by Omkar Sharma. “Despite all this, the BJP is not concerned about the truth. Their only goal is political mileage,” he alleged.

He said that a FIR was registered, but there was a delay in the report submission. The Chief Minister acknowledged internal issues within the police department, stating that differences came to light when the affidavit was submitted in the High Court. “The DGP met me and proposed changing the SIT, but I declined. I felt it would be better to hand the matter over to the CBI. However, the police submitted one version while the DGP’s affidavit said something else.”

Commenting on the Pekhubela project mentioned in the Additional Chief Secretary’s report, Sukhu questioned why the version of the accused officers was not taken into account. “We have sought legal opinion before taking action,” he clarified.

He further condemned what he called a “media trial” by the BJP. “Jairam Thakur should stick to facts and not mislead the public. Repeating a lie doesn’t make it true,” Sukhu remarked.

Emphasising strict governance, the CM said indiscipline among officers will not be tolerated. “We will review the matter and take necessary action. As far as the Vimal Negi case is concerned, we will not appeal against the High Court’s decision. The court’s orders will be implemented in full,” he concluded.