Shimla – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the state government is open to any form of investigation into the death of Chief Engineer Vimal Negi and dismissed the BJP’s allegations as politically motivated.

Speaking to the media in Shimla, CM Sukhu remarked, “If the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can conduct raids in Nadaun, then who is stopping the CBI from carrying out an investigation?” He added that the government has nothing to hide and is committed to a fair and transparent inquiry.

Taking a strong stance against the opposition, he accused the BJP of using the tragic incident for political gain. “They are trying to politicize the unfortunate death of Vimal Negi. This is not the time for politics but for finding the truth,” Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister assured that the state is treating the matter with utmost seriousness. “Everyone wants to know the truth behind Vimal Negi’s death. His wife has also met me, and we stand in full sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family,” he added.

The government, he said, is approaching the case with sensitivity and ensuring that due process is followed without any interference.