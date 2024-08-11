The police have arrested 11 suspects, including two minors, in connection with the brutal beating and death of a youth, Rahul, in Baddi. The incident occurred on Sunday during a clash between two groups involved in drug trafficking and betting. The groups reportedly fought over a financial dispute related to the purchase and sale of ganja, leading to Rahul’s death.

The police investigation has revealed that both the victim and the accused were involved in drug trafficking and betting activities, with several cases already registered against them. On Sunday, a violent clash broke out between the two groups over money transactions related to the sale of ganja. During this altercation, Rahul was brutally beaten to death.

On Tuesday, three of the arrested suspects were presented in court and were subsequently sent to judicial custody. The remaining suspects are expected to be brought before the court on Wednesday. Following the Sunday evening incident, the police managed to arrest three suspects late on Monday night and eight others on Tuesday morning, while four suspects remain on the run.

The arrested individuals include Karan Kumar (24), Chetan (20), Ramkaran (23), and eight others, along with two minors. SP Baddi, Ilma Af Roz, confirmed the arrests, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Police have further revealed that both the accused and the victims had prior records of drug smuggling and gambling. On the day of the incident, Rahul and his companions had consumed drugs before arriving in Baddi, where they clashed with the opposing group at a truck union. During the altercation, Rahul was fatally beaten, while two others, Lakshmi and Ankush, were seriously injured.

The police are working closely with forensic experts to gather more evidence. They are also utilizing AI, CCTV, and Cyber Cell resources to uncover additional details about the crime and ensure all those involved are brought to justice.