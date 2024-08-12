Baddi – The Baddi police cracked the case of an ATM loot on the Baddi-Nalagarh highway, arresting two of the five suspects involved in the crime. The arrests were made within 12 hours of the incident, with the suspects being apprehended in Kharar, Punjab.

The robbery, which took place early Friday morning at an SBI ATM in Bagvania village, resulted in the theft of approximately Rs 18 lakh. The arrested suspects have been identified as Dalwinder Singh and Mastan Ali, both residents of Manguwal village in Nawanshahr, Punjab.

DSP Baddi, Khajana Ram, revealed that the suspects abandoned the Maruti car used in the crime near Dherrowal and switched to a truck, which was later traced to Nawanshahr. The police also recovered an Innova car used for surveillance before the robbery, which was intercepted near Kharar.

The Baddi police recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash from the suspects, who reportedly completed the entire heist in just 14 minutes using gas cutters to break open the ATMs. Despite an alarm being triggered in the SBI’s Mumbai office, the robbers managed to flee before the police could arrive.

In a related development, an ATM tray containing Rs 4,500 was found discarded in a field near Bela village in Nalagarh. The police are continuing their search for the remaining three suspects.