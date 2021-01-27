Constitution given mandate for speedy justice to citizens: Chief Justice L. Narayana Swami

Thunag: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Court of Civil Judge-cum-JMIC Thunag in Seraj Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district on Wednesday. Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice L. Narayana Swami was also present at the occasion.

Chief Minister, while address public meeting, underlined the need of providing speedy justice to the people nearer to their homes in a cost-effective manner for making a better and vibrant society.

Chief Minister said that this was a historic day for the people of Thunag in particular and Seraj Vidhan Sabha in general that they have got a Civil Court in their area.

He said that the State Government would ensure that the Judicial Complex and Court comes up at Thunag soon to ensure better facilities to the judicial officers and people.

Justice L. Narayana Swami said that our Constitution has given a mandate for speedy justice to all our citizens. He said that if people are forced to travel a long distance to seek justice it hinders justice, which was against the spirit of our Constitution.

Justice Sureshwar Thakur congratulated the people of the area for getting a Civil Judge Court in their area. He also urged the people to uphold their rich cultural and tradition and feel proud of the same.

Chief Minister announced Rs 5 lakh to the Bar Association for creating basic facilities in the Court to facilitate the advocates.