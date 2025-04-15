Public Works Department identifies dilapidated bridges; ₹140.90 crore sanctioned under PMGSY

Shimla | The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to dismantle and replace decades-old vehicle bridges that are now considered structurally unsafe. Many of these bridges, constructed 60 to 70 years ago, have been found incapable of bearing modern traffic loads, posing safety risks and creating a recurring financial burden due to repeated repairs.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has completed an audit of all vehicle-worthy bridges in the state. The findings revealed that the condition of several bridges is severely deteriorated. Engineers at the zonal, divisional, and sub-divisional levels were deployed to inspect these bridges and submit reports. Based on these evaluations, the state has decided to remove the old structures and replace them with new, stronger bridges.

Many of these outdated bridges are in districts like Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, and Mandi, where hundreds of vehicles rely on them daily. Natural disasters have also taken a toll. During the devastating monsoon of 2023, as many as 21 bridges were completely destroyed. The government now plans to rebuild these under Phase-3 of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

A total budget of ₹140.90 crore has been sanctioned for the reconstruction. Of this, ₹126.81 crore will be provided by the Central Government, while the remaining ₹14.09 crore will be borne by the state.

To ensure rapid response in disaster-hit regions, the government has also procured 28 Bailey bridges. These modular, pre-fabricated structures can be installed quickly and temporarily to restore connectivity in emergencies.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh is personally overseeing the progress. Currently on a tour of Kullu, he will inspect the collapsed bridge on the Sainj-Ot-Luhri National Highway-305. Built in 1970, this bridge will be temporarily replaced with a Bailey bridge until a new RCC bridge is constructed.