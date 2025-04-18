Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has issued a fresh advisory discouraging government school teachers from wearing jeans, T-shirts, brightly coloured or fashionable dresses, and heavy jewellery while on duty. Although the advisory is not mandatory, the department has urged teachers to voluntarily adopt a formal and professional dress code to maintain the dignity of educational institutions and serve as role models for students.

The instructions were shared in a consultation letter issued by Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, which emphasised the importance of teachers’ appearance in shaping young minds. The advisory highlighted that many teachers have already taken the initiative to dress dignifiedly and uniformly, setting a positive example for their peers and students.

“Teachers are role models. Their behaviour and appearance significantly impact students,” the advisory noted. It also suggested that non-teaching staff should be encouraged to maintain similar professional standards.

For male teachers, the suggested attire includes formal trousers and light-coloured shirts. Female teachers have been advised to wear formal Indian outfits like salwar-kameez with dupatta, saree, churidar suits, or formal western attire. The department has also recommended maroon or blue blazers, professional footwear, and proper grooming standards.

However, implementing this dress code has been left to the discretion of individual school authorities. Schools have been given the flexibility to adapt the dress guidelines according to local preferences, weather conditions, and may choose specific days for their observance.