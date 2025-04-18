Shimla | Driving without a permit or incomplete documents on Himachal’s National Highways will now lead to an automatic challan, thanks to a new CCTV-based monitoring system installed by the state Transport Department. This new digital initiative has been rolled out on the Kalka-Shimla and Kullu-Manali National Highways.

Under the system, high-definition CCTV cameras have been placed at strategic points, including the Sanwara toll gate on NH-5. These cameras are linked to scanners that read high-security number plates and verify the vehicle’s document status in real-time. If a commercial vehicle is found operating without a valid permit or required documents, the system auto-detects the violation and sends a challan message to the vehicle owner’s phone.

For private vehicles, a message of fine will also be sent in case of incomplete documents. The entire footage is monitored live at the department’s control room, with a dedicated team keeping watch. Over 50 challans have already been issued during the system’s trial phase.

“This is the first time such a system has been used for permit and document enforcement in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, such checks were done manually, but now everything is automated,” said an official from the Transport Department.

Most of the violations, according to officials, occur during nighttime travel. Many commercial drivers attempt to bypass document checks during late hours, assuming lower chances of enforcement. However, with round-the-clock surveillance, such gaps have now been plugged.

The department has assured that all data is stored securely and that any wrongly issued challan can be verified at the headquarters. Since the process is system-driven and based on real-time data, the chances of errors are minimal. Challans can be paid online or at local transport offices.

Officials believe the move will enhance road discipline and bring more transparency and efficiency to traffic law enforcement in the state.