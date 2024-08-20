Shimla – A massive landslide struck below the STPI building in the SDA Complex, Kasumpti, Shimla, leading to the closure of the national highway for vehicular traffic. This area, which houses many government offices, is now at risk as the landslide has posed a significant threat to the STPI building itself. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Triggered by relentless monsoon rains, the landslide has blocked the entire road, and concerns are mounting about the stability of the STPI building, especially if the rains continue. The administration has begun clearing the debris, but the danger remains imminent, with more rainfall expected.

Gaurav Sood, who works in the STPI building, recounted the terrifying moment, stating, “I heard a sudden loud noise, and within moments, debris covered the national highway, blocking the entire road.”

There are also worries that vehicles parked along the roadside may have been buried under the debris, as government employees and visitors commonly use the area for parking.

As monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc in Shimla, landslides are becoming increasingly frequent and dangerous.