Employees unpaid for two months, elderly face risk as government delays grant; Umang Foundation seeks urgent intervention

Shimla – The state-run old age home in Basantpur is once again facing neglect, with employees unpaid for the last two months and elderly residents deprived of timely medical care due to the government’s failure to release the required grant.

Umang Foundation President, Prof. Ajai Srivastava, has written to Ashish Singhmar, Secretary of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, demanding immediate action to resolve the crisis. He warned that if the funds are not released soon, the home may run out of food and essential services altogether.

“Due to non-payment of salaries for two months, employees are demoralized, and medical needs of the residents are being ignored. One elderly resident is passing blood in urine and needs urgent tests, but the facility has no funds to take them to IGMC Shimla,” said Srivastava.

The old age home currently shelters around 50 elderly individuals, many of whom suffer from physical or mental health problems. It has a workforce of five regular employees, two daily wagers, three outsourced cleaning workers, and four security guards. The lack of salaries has impacted all staff, while ration is now being supplied on credit.

Emergency transportation, which is usually available through a contracted vehicle service, has also stopped due to non-payment, leaving residents vulnerable in times of urgent medical need.

Srivastava also demanded that the government end what he termed “discrimination” against the Basantpur home by allocating a regular budget rather than continuing with the grant-in-aid model. He pointed out that institutions like Nari Seva Sadan and Bal Ashram are already on regular budget, and the same should apply to the old age home.

This isn’t the first time the home has faced such issues. In 2012, Srivastava had filed a Public Interest Litigation highlighting human rights violations of elderly residents. Responding to the PIL, the Himachal Pradesh High Court had reprimanded the state government in a judgment dated June 4, 2015, and ordered construction of a new building and better protection of elderly rights. A modern facility was built following the court’s direction, but financial mismanagement continues to plague the home.

The current situation has raised serious concerns about the commitment of the authorities to ensure the dignity and care of the elderly.