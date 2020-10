546 qualify for Main (written) Examination

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the results of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination – 2019 results on Thursday.

The examination was held on 13 September to fill up 29 vacancies. As many as 546 candidates have qualified to appear for the Main (written) Examination – 2019 to be held from 1 December this year.