Geo Fencing App to keep eye on quarantined people

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government is aiming to utilize the expertise of professional returned to the state due to the prolonged lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The state government is working to undertake talent mapping of expertise of various fields. Chief Minister, in a video conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the thousands of people of the State have come back from various parts of the country having expertise in different fields.

CM Jai Ram Thakur informed PM Modi that the State Government has decided to undertake talent mapping of such people so that in case the lockdown prolongs and they wish to stay back home, their services could be utilized for benefit of the State.

From past week, the state government has allowed the return of natives from other states and still about 55,000 have stranded in various parts of the country and are wanting to come back to their native places. The state has already decided to keep them in compulsory quarantine and now even looking for establishing quarantine centres in every district.

It has been reported that quarantined people are occasionally jumping the quarantine period and putting lives of other on danger, therefore the state government has come up with Geo Fencing App that will ensure that people coming from other States do not jump the quarantine period.