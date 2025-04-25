Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a tough stand against the proposed protest by the Primary Teachers Association, which had announced plans to protest outside the Directorate of School Education on Saturday.

In a stern notice issued on Friday, Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar warned that if teachers go ahead with the protest, it will be treated as an act of misconduct. The letter categorically directed the association to immediately withdraw its call for agitation and refrain from participating in any form of protest or demonstration.

The government has made it clear that failure to comply will invite disciplinary action against union officials as well as all participating teachers. The notice emphasises that appropriate legal steps will be taken under service conduct rules and other relevant laws.

The warning comes amid growing dissatisfaction among primary teachers over issues related to service conditions and transfers. However, the administration has now drawn a clear line, stating that such protests are not acceptable within the framework of government service.

The ball is now in the court of the teachers’ association, which is yet to issue a formal response to the government’s warning.