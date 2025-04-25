Premises Evacuated, Police Investigating; No Explosives Found So Far

Chamba/Hamirpur: Deputy Commissioner’s offices in Chamba and Hamirpur received bomb threats via email. Administration responded swiftly by evacuating both premises and deploying police and bomb squads to conduct thorough checks.

In Chamba, the DC office was cleared out immediately after the threatening email was received. Security forces cordoned off the area, and a detailed search operation was launched. No suspicious materials were found during the initial investigation, but the area remains under heightened surveillance.

A similar threat was received in Hamirpur, where the DC office, located in the city center and housing the SP’s office as well, was also evacuated. Security agencies, including the dog squad, have combed through the premises, and a forensic investigation is underway to trace the origin of the email.

These latest threats follow earlier incidents this month, where bomb threats were sent to the Mandi DC office and the Chief Secretary’s office in the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat. Although no explosives were discovered in those cases, they had prompted the police to increase vigilance across key government buildings.

Officials have urged the public to stay calm, assuring that all necessary safety measures are being taken. Meanwhile, cyber experts and intelligence units are working together to identify the source and intent behind the emails.

While no devices have been found so far, the string of threats has put the state’s security apparatus on alert, raising serious concerns about potential disruptions to government functioning.