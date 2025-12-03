Shimla Water Management Company has launched a direct disconnection drive against major water bill defaulters in the city, with several government offices, hospitals, schools, and colleges featuring on the list. After repeated notices failed to prompt payment, the company has decided to cut connections of consumers who continue to ignore their dues.

The company had earlier issued disconnection notices to 453 defaulters, but most did not deposit their outstanding bills. With legal advice now received, the Water Management Company will issue final notices this week. Consumers who fail to clear their dues within seven days will face on-the-spot disconnection by the corporation’s junior engineers.

Officials said the first phase targets consumers with outstanding amounts above ₹1 lakh. The list includes both private consumers and government institutions that have not cleared payments despite several reminders.

Shimla Water Management Company Limited had earlier sought legal opinion before proceeding with strict enforcement. “Final notices will now be sent, and if dues are not paid within seven days, our teams will disconnect the connections directly in the field,” the official said.

Earlier, the company used to plug connections temporarily, allowing time for payment. However, continued non-compliance and mounting arrears have pushed the management to adopt direct disconnection. The city faces nearly ₹30 crore in unpaid water bills, and more than 3,000 consumers had received recovery notices in earlier phases.

Despite repeated reminders, many large defaulters have not deposited the pending amount. The company believes strict enforcement is necessary to recover dues and ensure uninterrupted water services in the capital.