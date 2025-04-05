Applications Open Till April 28 Through NIELET Company; Part-Time Aayas (Helper), Yoga Teachers, and Special Educators Among Key Posts

Shimla—The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated the process of recruiting 6,692 outsourced staff in the state education department. The recruitment aims to strengthen human resources in pre-primary and other school levels. Applications for these posts have been invited through the NIELET company, with the deadline set for April 28.

A major portion of the recruitment will focus on pre-primary education. The government plans to appoint 6,202 part-time aayas (helpers), 124 yoga teachers, and 227 special educators in various schools. In addition, 124 career guidance counselors will be recruited.

As per the official notification, yoga teachers will receive a monthly honorarium of ₹6,789, while career guidance counselors will be paid ₹17,068. Part-time aayas will receive an honorarium of ₹4,075 per month.

Among the 227 special educators, 193 posts are for primary and upper primary levels with an honorarium of ₹16,385, and 34 posts are reserved for secondary and senior secondary levels, who will receive ₹20,469 per month.

Apart from education-related posts, other departments will also see staffing under this recruitment drive. These include 12 posts of District Program Manager with a salary of ₹30,000 per month, and 3 posts of e-District Manager with a salary of ₹32,490.

Eligibility and Educational Criteria

For the position of yoga teachers, candidates must be graduates and should have completed a one-year diploma in yoga. Career guidance counselors are required to hold a diploma in guidance and counseling along with an MA or M.Ed degree.

Candidates for the aaya positions must have passed at least Class 12, with preference to be given to applicants from the local panchayat or municipal area. For special educators at the primary and upper primary level, candidates must have secured 50% marks in Class 12 along with a Diploma in Elementary Education (Special Education).

Applicants for special educator posts in secondary and senior secondary schools must have a postgraduate degree with at least 50% marks, along with a B.Ed in special education.