Dharamshala—The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is likely to declare the Class 12 examination results in the second week of May 2025. The exams took place in March, and the board had originally planned to share the results by the end of April. This update comes as a shift from earlier expectations, with the board citing logistical challenges that have impacted the evaluation timeline, including the fallout from the English exam fiasco.

The checking of answer sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 will start on April 7. For Class 12, subjects like Hindi, Mathematics, Physics, Social Science, and Economics are being evaluated. The board made examiner appointment letters available to schools on April 4 and asked teachers to begin the process on time. However, the result date has now been moved to May due to some delays.

Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, confirmed that the evaluation process will begin on April 7. “The appointment letters for examiners who have consented to participate in the evaluation will be made available on the login IDs of the respective schools on April 4,” he stated. This step ensures that schools and examiners are well-prepared ahead of the evaluation start date.

In the initial phase, the board will prioritize the assessment of five subjects for each class. For Class 10, the subjects include English, Hindi, Science, Mathematics, and Computer Science, while for Class 12, the evaluation will cover Hindi, Mathematics, Physics, Social Science, and Economics. The board aims to streamline the process to meet the anticipated result declaration timeline for Class 12 by the end of April.

Dr. Sharma has directed all school heads across the state to release their subordinate teachers for evaluation duties starting April 7. Additionally, he has instructed appointed examiners to report to their designated evaluation centers on the same day to ensure a smooth and timely process.