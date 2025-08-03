Mandi — Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday visited several disaster-affected areas in the Siraj Assembly Constituency of Mandi district, including Thunag, Bagsaid, and Janjehli. He distributed essential relief materials and assured continued support to families impacted by the recent natural calamity.

Addressing affected residents in Thunag — the worst-hit sub-division — the Governor said, “The damage here is extensive, affecting homes, land, and livestock. While full compensation is not possible, every effort will be made to provide help at all levels.” He informed that compensation cases worth over ₹3 crore have already been approved for final sanction.

At the relief camp in Bagsaid and the PWD Rest House in Thunag, the Governor held discussions with victims and local officials. He later visited Panchayat Ghar Pakhred and reviewed the situation in Jhundi and Pakhred panchayats before meeting disaster-hit families in Janjehli.

Governor Shukla praised the resilience of local residents, saying their courage in the face of adversity was “truly commendable.” He added that five truckloads of relief materials had already been dispatched to Mandi and one to Kullu from Raj Bhavan. “More assistance will be sent promptly as per the district administration’s request,” he said.

Describing the calamity as a major disaster, the Governor stressed the urgency of preventive planning. He referred to the Supreme Court’s recent remarks on environmental protection and called for collective action. “Immediate restoration is a challenge. But in the long term, we must reassess how we manage resources and development,” he added.

The Governor also noted that the central government has sent a team to evaluate the causes and damage of the disaster. The findings will help shape future planning and mitigation efforts.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who accompanied the Governor, said the affected people are still reeling from the disaster. “Livelihoods have been destroyed, and most of the victims are still living in temporary shelters. Rehabilitation remains a serious challenge,” he said. Thakur acknowledged the role of the district administration in restoring roads, electricity, and water supply and thanked the Governor for supporting relief efforts through the Red Cross.