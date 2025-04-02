Kangra – The Public Works Department (PWD) in Dehra has made a plan to build a big bridge over Pong Lake in the Kangra district. The bridge will be three kilometers long and cost Rs 374 crore. The PWD has finished the survey and sent a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the government for approval.

The bridge will be 10 meters wide and connect Malot village in Baungta Panchayat (Dehra) to Muchkund Mahadev Temple near Ghiori Panchayat. It will be the longest bridge in Himachal Pradesh and is part of a central government scheme called Setu Bandhan Yojana, using money from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

Right now, people in the Dadasiba area have to travel 50 to 70 kilometers to reach places like Haripur, Guler, Nagarota Surian, and Jawali, often going through Dehra City. The new bridge will make trips shorter by 25 to 30 kilometers. This will help people in the Jaswan-Paragpur, Dehra, and Jawali areas.

The bridge will make travel easier and faster for everyone. The government will now decide if the plan can go ahead. If it gets the green light, this Rs 374 crore bridge will be a big change for Kangra, bringing people and places closer together.