Himachal’s Apple Growers Advised to Avoid Unregistered Agents Amid Crackdown

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government is intensifying its efforts to clamp down on commission agents who have defaulted on payments to apple growers and subsequently migrated to mandis (markets) in other states. In response to growing concerns from the farming community, the government has instructed the Agricultural Produce Marketing Board to conduct a thorough investigation into complaints against these agents, some of whom have moved to Haryana after their licenses were not renewed in Himachal Pradesh.

In a bid to protect apple growers from fraudulent practices and ensure they receive timely payments for their produce, the government has strongly advised them to sell their crops only to registered commission agents. This precautionary measure is aimed at safeguarding the interests of the growers and preventing further incidents of non-payment.

To address the issue of defaulting agents, the government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has already resolved 3,076 out of 3,451 complaints lodged by apple growers. These efforts have resulted in the recovery of crores of rupees owed to the farmers. The government is now considering expanding the SIT’s mandate to include tracking down and taking action against agents who have relocated to other states to evade scrutiny.

However, the recurring issue of payment defaults continues to be a significant concern. Every year, reports of non-payment crop up, leaving apple growers at the receiving end of these fraudulent practices. Despite previous efforts, the state government has so far failed to adequately protect the rights of apple growers, with the total amount of defaulted payments running into crores. Frustrated by these ongoing challenges, apple growers are now demanding a permanent solution to this problem, calling for stronger measures and more stringent regulations to ensure that such defaults do not occur in the future.

Hemis Negi, Managing Director of the State Agricultural Marketing Board, emphasized the importance of dealing with registered agents, saying, “Apple growers are strongly advised to transact with registered commission agents in the mandis so that we can take decisive action against those who fail to make payments. This is crucial for ensuring the security and well-being of our farming community.”

The crackdown on defaulting agents marks a significant step in restoring trust between apple growers and commission agents, while also reinforcing the government’s commitment to protecting the livelihoods of those in the apple farming industry. However, the persistent issue of payment defaults highlights the urgent need for a more permanent and effective solution to safeguard the interests of apple growers across the state.