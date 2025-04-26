Attack comes days ahead of Shri Amarnath Yatra; 17 injured, two foreigners among the dead



In one of the deadliest terrorist attacks since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, 26 people — mostly tourists — were brutally killed in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley on Tuesday afternoon after being targeted based on their religious identity. The attackers, dressed in army uniforms, indiscriminately opened fire on tourists after checking their identity cards and confirming their religion.

Eyewitnesses reported that the terrorists entered the popular tourist site around 3 PM. Armed and dressed to appear like Indian soldiers, they asked people about their religion, verified it through identity documents, and even removed some victims’ clothes to confirm their identity before shooting them. Among the dead are two foreign nationals and two locals. At least 17 others were injured in the attack.

One woman recounted the horror, saying, “They asked my husband’s name. When they realized he was not a Muslim, they shot him in the head.” Another survivor said, “There was nowhere to hide. As the bullets started flying, people ran in all directions.”

The attack took place amid the lush meadows of Baisaran, a high-altitude grassland surrounded by pine forests, frequented by tourists riding ponies or picnicking. Panic spread as the terrorists began firing near food stalls and resting areas.

Security forces responded swiftly, cordoning off the area and launching a massive search operation involving the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF. The injured were evacuated on horseback to the nearest road and then rushed to hospitals in Pahalgam and Anantnag. Two critically injured individuals were airlifted for emergency treatment.

Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack and vowed strict action against those responsible. “I am saddened by the terrorist attack on tourists. My condolences are with the families of the deceased,” Shah said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the “cowardly terrorist attack,” assuring that the perpetrators will not go unpunished. “I have spoken to the DGP and security officials. The Army and police have begun the search operation,” he stated, while also directing local authorities to ensure proper medical care for the injured.