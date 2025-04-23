Shimla | In a step towards strengthening digital governance at the grassroots level, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh launched the e-Parivar mobile app and an online sanction management system for Panchayat Ghars in Shimla today. The initiatives aim to improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability in service delivery across rural Himachal Pradesh.

The Minister said the e-Parivar mobile app will support a state-wide household survey by enabling real-time data collection and simplifying data entry for panchayat secretaries during field visits. The app allows Aadhaar KYC authentication through OTP and facial recognition and helps map ration card members. It also includes a feature to maintain cattle records for both registered and unregistered families.

All districts have been instructed to complete the household survey within 30 days. Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs), Additional District Magistrates (ADMs), and PO ITDPs have been designated as District Nodal Officers to monitor and ensure effective implementation of the survey.

Alongside the app, the Panchayati Raj Department has launched an online sanction management system to oversee the construction, repair, and upgradation of Panchayat Ghars. This system will allow implementing agencies to track the progress of works, upload photographs, utilisation certificates, and provide real-time status updates. Gram Panchayats will also be required to update the current status of their infrastructure through the portal.

“These initiatives mark a significant step toward digital inclusion in rural governance,” said the Minister. “By improving transparency and accountability, we aim to make governance more responsive to the needs of the people.”