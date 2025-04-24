Government initiates infrastructure development in new location; builders to face stricter regulations

Shimla/Dharamshala – The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) office is set to be relocated from the state capital Shimla to Dharamshala, with government-level preparations already underway. This move is part of the state government’s larger plan to promote Dharamshala as the tourism capital by enhancing its infrastructure and administrative presence.

With the shifting of the RERA office, new government and administrative buildings will be constructed in accordance with regulatory standards. The move is expected to ensure greater accountability in the real estate sector. Builders developing plots and flats will no longer be able to operate without oversight and must register their projects with RERA before beginning construction.

Despite the shift being planned, the appointments of the RERA chairman and vice chairman are still pending. According to the rules, these appointments should be made within 30 days of the file submission. Sources indicate that the government is planning to make these appointments simultaneously with the relocation of the office.

The selection committee, headed by the Chief Justice, has already conducted interviews for these key posts. A total of 14 applications were received for the chairman’s position and around 25 for the members. The committee has forwarded two shortlisted names for chairman and four for members to the state government. Of these, the government will appoint one chairman and two members.