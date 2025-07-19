Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh has levelled serious allegations against officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), claiming that several of them have acquired property illegally in the state during their postings. The minister said he would soon meet Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to demand a probe and action.

“I have full information about how many NHAI officials have bought flats in Barog and plots in other parts of the state after being posted here. This is not just a coincidence — this points to misuse of power and needs a thorough investigation,” Singh told reporters in Shimla.

The minister alleged that NHAI officials had not only misused their authority to benefit personally but had also failed in their duties, resulting in serious lapses in infrastructure safety and justice delivery.

“I will meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to present all facts and demand that such officials be held accountable. The kind of corruption and negligence we are seeing cannot be tolerated,” Singh said, adding that this issue is not limited to one case or location but part of a broader pattern.

Singh cited a two-year-old incident in Jabli near Solan, where buildings collapsed allegedly due to unsafe road construction linked to NHAI activities. “Even after two years, the victims haven’t received any compensation or relief. No FIR was lodged in the case, reportedly due to pressure from influential quarters,” Singh said.

He added that he had spoken to the Superintendent of Police, Solan, and asked for a named FIR to be registered against the concerned NHAI officials. “It is their responsibility to ensure safety during road construction. Their negligence caused the disaster, and accountability must be fixed,” he said.

The minister also expressed concern that complaints submitted to Deputy Commissioners and SDMs over the years have been ignored, as local administrative officers lack the authority to act against NHAI officials. “People are left helpless. There is no mechanism to hold NHAI officers accountable at the district level,” Singh remarked.

This is not the first time Singh has taken on the NHAI. He has previously criticised the agency for poor coordination with the state government and for causing repeated disruptions in Shimla and Solan due to haphazard road widening and unscientific slope cutting.

In recent years, NHAI projects in Himachal have come under scrutiny for triggering landslides, damaging private property, and clogging key highways due to lack of proper drainage and retaining structures. Experts have warned that highway construction in hill states without proper planning is turning into a major safety risk.