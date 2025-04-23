Shimla | Amid concerns over misuse of transit passes in mineral transportation, the Himachal Pradesh government is set to evolve a new mechanism aimed at plugging revenue leaks and curbing corruption. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Industries Department, expressed serious concern over repeated reports of fake transit passes being used, leading to significant royalty losses to the state.

The Chief Minister noted that fake or reused transit passes have allowed unauthorised mineral transportation, directly impacting the state’s revenue and slowing down developmental activities. “The government is committed to eliminating these corrupt practices that undermine the pace of progress and the financial health of the state,” Sukhu said.

To address this issue, the state had earlier introduced Rule 81A, which mandates a deduction of ₹80 as royalty and ₹20 as penalty per tonne from Panchayats and other executing agencies if a valid transit pass is not available during mineral transportation for development works. However, the enforcement of this rule is currently stayed by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for April 25.

In view of the legal standstill and the urgency to ensure uninterrupted public works, the Chief Minister has directed the Industries Department to explore alternative solutions that can be implemented without delays. “We need a system that secures state revenue without hampering development,” Sukhu emphasised.

The state government is expected to introduce digital tracking or other technology-driven measures to monitor the issuance and use of transit passes more effectively. Officials have been tasked with presenting viable options that can be rolled out within the existing administrative framework.