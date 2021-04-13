Dharamshala: A couple of days after making it mandatory for people of seven high load states Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to carry 72-hour prior RTPCR negative report while visiting the State after 16 April, Himachal Chief Minister said that the tourists visiting Himachal won’t be denied entry for not carrying a Covid negative test report on the state’s borders.

Chief Minister, while interacting with the media at Dharamshala, said. CM said that no tourist will be denied entry in the state. He said

“As such no tourist coming to Himachal can be denied entry. Instead, Himachal Government is ensuring that all the steps taken to prevent the Virus spread should be followed strictly and SoPs issued from time to time should be implemented in letter and spirit for all, including tourists and hoteliers.”

Tourism is one of the major employment sectors in the state and every year welcomes the advent of lakhs of tourists, CM said and further added that the State had suffered immensely last year owing to the spread of Corona and this year too, the Covid-19 resurge can mar the ongoing tourist season.