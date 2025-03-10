Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) will reconduct the Class 12 English examination on March 29, which was earlier cancelled on March 8 due to a question paper leak. The exam will be held in the second session from 2 pm to 5 pm at 2,300 examination centers across the state. Around 93,494 students from regular and state-open schools will appear for the rescheduled exam.

Board Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma confirmed the new exam date and stated that an official notification has been issued.

The cancellation occurred after a question paper mishandling incident at the Government Senior Secondary School, Chuwari, in Chamba district. On March 7, during the Class 10 English exam, the examination center staff mistakenly opened the sealed envelope containing the Class 12 English question paper meant for March 8.

The board received a complaint about the incident via email and later verified it through a video uploaded on the Exam Mitra mobile app. Following confirmation of the violation, HPBOSE decided to cancel the March 8 Class 12 English exam and reschedule it to maintain the integrity of the examination process.