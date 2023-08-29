Two-week national training on natural farming inaugurated at Nauni

In a bid to address the pressing issue of climate change adaptation, a two-week national training program on natural farming has commenced at the esteemed Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. The program, titled ‘Natural Farming: Present Status and Future Prospects,’ is set to equip twenty scientists hailing from six universities, ICAR institutes, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras across Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal. This initiative is backed by the ICAR National Agricultural Higher Education Project’s Institutional Plan (NAHEP IDP).

Dr. Neelam Patel, Senior Advisor (Agriculture) at NITI Aayog, underlined the significant role of natural farming in climate change adaptation. The eco-friendly methodology not only bolsters entire ecosystems but also contributes to reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Addressing the participants virtually, Dr. Patel stressed that natural farming, also known as agroecology and regenerative agriculture on the global stage, could position India as a leader in this field, providing a pathway to become a ‘Vishwaguru.’

The Promise of Natural Farming

Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice-Chancellor of the university, emphasized that natural farming is more than just a philosophy; it’s a science-based agricultural methodology with practical successes in real farmers’ fields. Prof. Chandel articulated India’s commitment to increasing agricultural exports from 2.1% to 7%, positioning the country as a global organic and natural food hub. He believes that natural farming holds the key to realizing this ambitious goal.

Himachal Pradesh, a region facing soil degradation challenges, has turned to natural farming as a solution. Prof. Chandel highlighted how this practice has led to fewer instances of pests and insects while improving soil and water health and increasing the population of natural enemies. Notably, profits have surged, and input costs have reduced significantly. He called on participants to back these successful practices with empirical data, as they align with numerous sustainable development goals.

Comprehensive Training and Initiatives

The training, directed by Dr. Subhash Verma, aims to provide a comprehensive overview of natural farming, coupled with hands-on training. Dr. KK Raina, PI IDP, delivered an illuminating presentation on various initiatives undertaken to enhance the overall teaching and learning experience within the university.

The event saw the participation of all statutory officers, department heads, and members of the university’s natural farming team, underscoring the importance of this undertaking.

As the nation strives to combat climate change and secure its agricultural future, natural farming emerges as a beacon of hope. With its ability to restore ecosystems, mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, and improve soil health, this method holds the potential to revolutionize Indian agriculture while contributing to global efforts in climate change adaptation.