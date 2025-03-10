Shimla: A fresh western disturbance is set to bring snowfall, rain, and thunderstorms to Himachal Pradesh over the next six days. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Monday, warning of light to moderate snowfall and rain in the middle and high mountain areas, along with thunderstorms and lightning in some parts of the state.

The weather conditions are expected to deteriorate from Monday onwards. On March 11, light to moderate snowfall and rain are expected at isolated places in the middle and high mountain areas, while the plains will remain mostly dry. On March 12, snowfall and rain will continue in the higher regions, with light to moderate rain possible in the plains. The precipitation intensity is expected to increase on March 13 and 14, bringing widespread snowfall and rain across the state. The system’s impact is likely to persist until March 15.

According to the Meteorological Department, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba districts will likely witness thunderstorms and rain on March 10, 12, and 13. Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti are expected to receive light to moderate snowfall between March 10 and 14, while Solan, Mandi, and Shimla could experience lightning and rain on March 12 and 13.

Authorities have warned that snowfall and rain may cause slippery roads in high-altitude areas, affecting traffic movement. Travelers are advised to exercise caution, particularly in regions prone to roadblocks due to snow accumulation. The administration has urged residents to stay updated on weather advisories and take necessary precautions while commuting.