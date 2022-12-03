38th Foundation Day of Nauni varsity celebrated

Nauni/Solan: Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni on Thursday evening celebrated its 38th Foundation Day. Dr. Prabhat Kumar, Horticulture Commissioner in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, GoI, emphasised on the need to promote the agri-startup ecosystem in the universities to promote innovative ideas in the agri-horticulture sector. Dr. Kumar said

“The number of start-ups in the agriculture sector is few as compared to the other areas. To promote entrepreneurship among students we need to equip them with proper financial knowledge and a three-month course should be taught to the students on this topic.”

He urged the faculty to think beyond classroom teaching and look to engage students with successful alumni entrepreneurs and motivate them to become job providers.

Dr. Kumar said that by 2050 the global population is expected to reach 9.7 billion with India being the country having the largest. He said to feed this population we will have to increase our food production and the agri-horti sectors have a major role to play in this. Dr. Kumar advised the students to make their knowledge a tangible entity and continuously look to improve their skill set. He said that students must reduce their ‘screen time’ and devote this time to reading.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel presented the progress report of the university. He informed that the university has had a long history of excellence in education, research and extension and the combined efforts of its scientists, staff and students have brought great laurels to Himachal Pradesh in Horticulture and Forestry.