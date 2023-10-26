In a bid to inspire the younger generation to consider agriculture as a promising career option, Nauni recently hosted Agri Fest 2023, a one-day event held at Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry. The festival, attended by over 900 participants, aimed to showcase the potential of the agricultural sector and its numerous opportunities.

The event brought together a diverse group, including 600 school students from 18 different local schools, undergraduate agri-graduates from Nauni and Shoolini University, and scientists. The event was held in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP).

C Paulrasu, Secretary of Agriculture and Horticulture in Himachal Pradesh, was the Chief Guest. He highlighted the substantial contribution of agriculture to India’s economy, particularly in states like Himachal. Agriculture not only provides employment for a significant portion of the population but also plays a vital role in the ecological well-being of mountainous regions. Paulrasu advised the younger generation to consider agriculture as their primary profession, emphasizing the need for efficient food production, processing, and consumption systems, which require a skilled workforce.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel commended the students for their innovative displays during the event. He encouraged them to take their ideas to the next level by participating in the burgeoning startup culture in the country. Prof. Chandel also stressed the expansion of the agricultural sector, offering a wide range of employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for agriculture professionals. He advised students to focus not only on academic excellence but also on acquiring essential life skills.

Dr. SK Bhardwaj, the program coordinator, explained that Agri Fest 2023 aimed to create awareness about Indian agriculture’s achievements and attract talent to meet the industry’s growing manpower demands. The festival featured key lectures by eminent scientists, field visits, and interactions with experts. It also included exhibitions from university departments, self-help groups, and farmer producer companies. A highlight of the event was a demonstration showcasing the use of drones in agriculture, a technology that captured the students’ interest.

The festival also hosted a model competition for school children on the theme ‘Indian Agriculture: Journey from Shortage to Surplus.’ The Government Middle School, Kalaghat, secured the first prize for their model on mixed farming, showcasing the potential for innovative agriculture practices. Geeta Adarsh Vidyalaya, Solan, won the second prize for their model on Technological Innovation for Ecosystem and Health, highlighting the role of technology in modern agriculture. Government Senior Secondary School, Bojhanji, received the third prize for their unique contribution to the theme.

BL Central School, Solan, and Government High School, Dharja, received consolation prizes for their efforts in raising awareness about the transformation of Indian agriculture. The festival concluded with a vibrant cultural program presented by university students in the Open Air Theatre, adding a touch of creativity to the event’s educational mission.