Shimla – The proposed strike by Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) unions has been called off after successful talks with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday. The decision has provided much-needed relief to daily commuters who depend on government bus services across the state.

Following the meeting in Shimla, Mukesh Agnihotri assured the union representatives that the state government remains committed to the welfare of HRTC employees and the smooth functioning of the corporation. Addressing the key concerns of the employees, he announced that ₹5 crore has already been released towards pending overtime allowances, while an additional ₹10 crore will soon be disbursed to clear the remaining dues.

He further said that the state government is ensuring regular disbursement of salaries and pensions for HRTC employees without any delays. “We have also extended the benefits of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the corporation’s employees, fulfilling one of their major demands,” Agnihotri added.

With HRTC celebrating its Golden Jubilee year, the Deputy Chief Minister said the government is making decisive efforts to strengthen the corporation, improve services, and prioritize employee welfare.

The withdrawal of the strike has prevented what could have been a major disruption in transport services across the state. Regular bus operations will continue as usual, ensuring uninterrupted travel for passengers.

The government has also directed officials to maintain coordination with employee unions to prevent such situations in the future and address grievances promptly.