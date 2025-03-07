The Solan centre of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Medicinal and Aromatic Plants and Betelvine (AICRP on MAP&B) at Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has been awarded the Best AICRP Center Award for 2024 by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The award was presented during the 32nd Annual Group Meeting of AICRP on MAP&B at the ICAR Directorate of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Research in Anand, Gujarat. The Solan centre outperformed 25 other centres across the country to win this honour.

The centre has been recognised for its work in the cultivation, improvement, and processing of medicinal and aromatic plants found in high-altitude regions. Important species under research include Chirayata (Swertia chirayata), Indian Valerian (Valeriana jatamansi), Wild Marigold (Tagetes minuta), and Pashanbhed (Bergenia ciliata).

The Solan centre has developed an RP-HPLC method for the simultaneous determination of Amaroswerin, Amarogentin, and Andrographolide in Chirayata herbal drugs. This method has been certified for quality testing of Chirayata.

The centre has also developed a high-yielding germplasm of Wild Marigold with increased essential oil content and higher Tagetone levels. Techniques to boost essential oil and seed yields in Wild Marigold and Gloriosa superba (Kalihari) through pollination management have also been developed.

Dr. Yash Pal Sharma, Principal Investigator of the centre, along with scientists Dr. Ravi Bhardwaj, Dr. Reena Sharma, and Dr. Sunil Marpa, participated in the group meeting.

Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel congratulated the team and said the award has brought national recognition to the university. Director of Research Dr. Sanjeev Chauhan and Dean of the College of Forestry Dr. C.L. Thakur also praised the work of the centre.