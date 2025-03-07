Dharamshala – The Class 12 English examination in Himachal Pradesh, scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled after a serious lapse was reported from Chuwari in the Chamba district. The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPSEB) took immediate action after it was found that the question paper bundle of the Class 12 English subject was opened ahead of schedule on Friday.

The board received a complaint via email alleging that the English question papers meant for the March 8 examination were unsealed at Government Senior Secondary School Chuwari. Upon reviewing video evidence uploaded to the Exam Mitra mobile app, the board confirmed that the Class 12 English paper bundle was indeed opened in advance at the examination centre.

According to reports, the mistake occurred when, instead of opening the Class 10 question paper bundle, the English paper bundle for Class 12 was mistakenly unsealed. Once the issue came to light, the board swiftly cancelled the examination to prevent any unfair advantage or leak of the question paper.

Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, confirmed the cancellation and assured that the new date for the English examination would be announced shortly.

To probe the matter further, the board has constituted an investigation team and dispatched it to Chamba. The team is tasked with determining how the premature opening occurred and whether the contents of the question paper were shared or circulated after being unsealed.

This incident has raised concerns over the handling and security of examination materials in the state, as Class 12 board examinations are critical for students’ future academic pursuits. The education board has assured strict action against anyone found responsible for negligence or misconduct.