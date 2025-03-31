Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a significant rainfall deficit this March, recording 33 percent less precipitation than expected, according to the Meteorological Center Shimla. The state, which typically receives 113.4 mm of rain from March 1 to 31, saw only 75.6 mm this year, signaling a dry spell that could impact the region as it heads into the warmer months.

The shortfall was not uniform across the state. Una bore the brunt with a 62 percent deficit, followed by Chamba at 58 percent, Lahaul-Spiti and Solan both at 43 percent, and Kangra and Kinnaur at 40 percent each. Bilaspur (38 percent less), Hamirpur (39 percent less), and Sirmour (29 percent less) also reported below-normal rainfall. Shimla narrowly escaped the trend with just a 2 percent drop. On the flip side, Kullu saw 17 percent more rain than usual, and Mandi recorded a 5 percent surplus, offering some relief to those areas.

Looking ahead, the weather forecast indicates that dry conditions will persist across Himachal Pradesh for the next week. The Meteorological Center Shimla predicts clear skies from March 31 to April 6, with little reprieve from the ongoing dry spell. However, a slight deviation is expected on April 3, when isolated light rain and snowfall may occur in parts of Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur districts.

Temperature changes are also in store. Over the next 3-4 days, minimum temperatures are likely to climb by 2-4 degrees Celsius in many areas, providing a gradual shift toward milder nights. Maximum temperatures are expected to follow suit, rising by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the same period, which could bring warmer days to the hill state.

The reduced rainfall this March raises concerns about water availability for agriculture, hydropower, and domestic use as summer looms. With dry weather set to dominate the coming week, residents and officials may need to brace for potential challenges. For now, the promise of clear skies offers a silver lining for outdoor enthusiasts, though the broader implications of this dry March remain to be seen.